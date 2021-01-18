COVID Relief Fund Helps 73 Small Businesses

73 small businesses in Nevada County, the most ever for one round, have benefitted from the fourth round of the Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was also the largest amount of donations collected for a single round, or 287-thousand-500 dollars over four weeks. And this was also the first time all the money went just to small businesses, after the Stay At Home Order imposed even more restrictions, especially for restaurants and personal care establishments. Projects Administrator Caleb Dardick says it was a very impressive display of support for the so-called “Small Business Winter Survival Campaign”…

And Dardick says there was also uncertainty about future help from the Federal Stimulus program, with counties not getting any funding from the last round. But he says tough decisions had to be made, with nearly 180 applications received, which would have required over 700-thousand dollars to be raised for the Relief Fund…

Five-thousand dollar micro-grants were issued to 42 small businesses with employees and 25-hundred-dollar micro-grants were awarded to 31 sole proprieters without employees.