COVID Scam Updates

Posted: Feb. 4, 2022 8:28 AM PST

Nevada County Public Health shared additional information clarifying recent illicit or unauthorized acts around COVID boosters and testing. Public Health Director Jill Blake says the biggest concern is a telephone scam.

 

She says the callers were requesting sensitive personal information to supposedly set up the appointment at the clinic. She says most people said they did not share information, but the callers have not been identified.

 

The second issue Blake spoke about is the initially labeled “illegal COVID testing site” that was set up in a shipping container in Grass Valley. She says interestingly enough it was not a scam, but it was unauthorized by the county. They were shut down after one day of operation.

 

Blake says the most comprehensive COVID information is available through myNevadaCounty.com/coronavirus.

