COVID Spike- Second Highest Report of Pandemic

Almost 200 new COVID cases reported on the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard yesterday the second highest single-day report of the pandemic…852 cases are considered active and 25 patients are in local hospitals.

As we roll into the month of September, COVID continues to be a concern as cases rates in Nevada County keep climbing. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says August was a tough month for county residents. The weekly new case reports were higher than in many areas.

Outdoor activities and large gatherings have increased dramatically since June 15 including the Nevada County Fair in mid-August followed immediately with the reopening of schools. Wolfe says the numbers this week will be interesting.

Wolfe says though they cannot point to any one event as a source because the rate of community spread is too great to track, she does say they there is some data that shows the western county is being impacted more than the east side of the county. The weekend reporting had 120 new cases with an uneven distribution.

Coincidentally it also tracks with vaccination rates both within the county and county-to-county.