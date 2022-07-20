< Back to All News

COVID Spreading Indoors and Outdoors

Posted: Jul. 20, 2022 5:23 AM PDT

COVID cases are back in the news, but not because the county is threatening to shut down businesses and events again. However, County Analyst Heather Heckler says the case rate is still over 25 per 100 thousand and considered widespread. Yesterday’s state update has Nevada County at 30 cases per 100 thousand.

 

She says the new variants are more contagious and there are more reports of people getting COVID a second time.

 

And for the first time since vaccines have been introduced, cases also seem to be transmitted in outdoor settings.

 

Heckler does say that for now no further restrictions will be put in place.

 

Testing is still available M-F 7AM to 3PM at the Grass valley location on Colfax Avenue near the bowling alley.

