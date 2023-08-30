COVID Still Here And With Hospitalization Uptick

The recent COVID case uptick in California, and other parts of the country, now also includes Nevada County. Since case and testing numbers have become increasingly unreliable measures of the virus’ prevalence, state officials now use hospitalizations as a key indicator. And the county’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says four have been recently admitted here, after none had been reported for a while. And the California Department of Public Health has recorded five deaths this year, so far, or through July. Cooke attributes the spike to a new variant. And the county’s vaccination rate, which is currently 63-percent, has always been one of the lowest of any county…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

But Cooke does note that COVID is now considered endemic, just one of a number of viruses you can get immunized for…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Meanwhile, statewide, as of a week-and-a-half ago, the hospitalization rate had jumped 31-percent, with the death rate up 20-percent. Cooke says masking and frequent and thorough handwashing are always recommended as preventative measures, especially for elderly people and those who are immune-compromised.