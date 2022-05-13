< Back to All News

COVID Still Making an Appearance in County

Posted: May. 13, 2022 6:28 AM PDT

Though life has returned to what people might say are more normal activities since vaccinations and treatment of COVID have improved, the county is seeing an uptick- as they area across the state and country- of COVID related cases. On the weekly news segment on KNCO Dr. Scott Neeley, CEO and President of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital says the number of cases is increasing.

 

However, on a more positive note, the data about vaccine effectiveness is also still strong.

 

The most current data reflects a 20-fold greater chance of severe illness, hospitalizations, and death if a person is not vaccinated. He also says the disease is transitioning more towards, what he explains as the endemic phase of a disease.

 

Health officials continue to recommend vaccinations, boosters, masking in public places, and social distancing to deter the spread of coronavirus.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha