COVID Still Making an Appearance in County

Though life has returned to what people might say are more normal activities since vaccinations and treatment of COVID have improved, the county is seeing an uptick- as they area across the state and country- of COVID related cases. On the weekly news segment on KNCO Dr. Scott Neeley, CEO and President of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital says the number of cases is increasing.

However, on a more positive note, the data about vaccine effectiveness is also still strong.

The most current data reflects a 20-fold greater chance of severe illness, hospitalizations, and death if a person is not vaccinated. He also says the disease is transitioning more towards, what he explains as the endemic phase of a disease.

Health officials continue to recommend vaccinations, boosters, masking in public places, and social distancing to deter the spread of coronavirus.