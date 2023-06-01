COVID Still Making People Sick Here

COVID is still making us sick in Nevada County, according to an opinion piece released by the Public Health Officer. Assistant Public Health Officer, Doctor Glennah Trochet agrees. She says many people think that because the State of Emergency has ended, the virus is no longer a threat. She says it’s still endemic, but we now have better ways to protect ourselves…

Trochet says we now know how the virus is spread, so those at the highest risk for complications can still use a well-fitting mask in enclosed places, such as public transportation or other crowded places. She says skilled nursing and assisted living facilities continue to have outbreaks, and hospitals are still receiving admissions. There has also been one recent death, bringing the total to 140…

The end of the Emergency Declaration also means that testing for COVID is less frequently reported to Public Health. So it’s harder to tell how much of the virus is circulating at any one time.