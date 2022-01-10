< Back to All News

COVID Surge Impacting Hospital

Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 6:23 AM PST

Though it hasn’t been as extreme as in some counties and parts of California, an increase of COVID in the county whether its Omicron or Delta, continues to take its toll on medical professional at local hospitals. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeffery Rosenburg, says the greatest impact is with staff.

 

Along with more staff being out because of COVID, the number of emergency room visits is on the rise, but staff that is able to work remains diligent.

 

Dr. Rosenburg also says, as part of a surge plan, there is a temporary tent structure outside the emergency room to help process incoming patients and manage COVID concerns.

 

Stricter testing requirements and limited number of visitors is also likely to go into effect as early as this week.

