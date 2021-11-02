COVID Symptoms Slow To Dissipate For Some

Some people may experience long-term effects of the coronavirus, whether they required hospitalization or not. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says they’re known as “long cases”…

Some research suggests that people with mild cases usually recover within one-to-two weeks. For severe cases, recovery can take six weeks or longer. But for “long mild cases”, symptoms can extend beyond three weeks, with the more serious cases lasting 12 weeks or more. In contrast, over 90-percent of people released from the hospital with influenza recover within two weeks. And, once again, Kellermann says the vast majority of these people are not vaccinated…

Kellermann says the majority of long cases affect older people, with 22-percent from people over 80 years old. That compares to just 10-percent for the 18-to-49-year-old age group. People with a higher body mass index, women, and healthcare workers are also more likely to have a long case.