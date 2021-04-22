< Back to All News

COVID Testing Down in County and State

Posted: Apr. 22, 2021 6:22 AM PDT

The number of positive cases appears to be stable and dropping in a number of areas around the state, and the number of vaccinated individuals is going up, which are good things. But one number that is going down that is not necessarily good is the number of people getting tested for COVID in the Nevada County. County Public Health Director, Jill Blake, says it may be having an effect on the number of positive tests.

 

Blake says the county testing sites in Grass Valley and Truckee are getting far less visits than in prior months. She says Grass Valley site is down to 56% utilization and the Truckee site is below 30%. A concern is that even with low testing, positive tests are coming through at a higher rate than around the state.

 

Though a full comparison of county and state data was not available a the time of the call, it appears Grass Valley may be out performing other clinics so a drop in testing is occurring through the state. Blake says that it is in part because more effort is being placed on providing vaccinations.

