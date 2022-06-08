< Back to All News

COVID Testing Site Increases Hours as Cases Go Up

Posted: Jun. 8, 2022 12:53 PM PDT

The number of COVID cases continues to go up in Nevada County as well as the rest of state and as result public health is expanding testing hours at the facility on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the case rate per 100 thousand is triple what was considered widespread before vaccines, and mandates were in place. But as the number go up so does the demand for testing so the site is temporarily expanding its hours again.

 

Wolfe says that if a person does not have insurance or any sort of health care, they can get tested for free and if they test positive, they can receive one of the oral medications to immediately begin treatment. She says because the demand is increasing, it is best to schedule ana appointment.

 

According to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard, there are 185 new cases and 204 active cases with 5 hospitalizations. The county case rate per 100 thousand is 23.3 and the state rate is 30.5.

 

 

