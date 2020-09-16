< Back to All News

COVID Tests Less Invasive With Quicker Results

Posted: Sep. 16, 2020 12:30 AM PDT

If you haven’t had a coronavirus test lately, or never had one, you may be in for a less uncomfortable experience than feared. Nevada County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, says they’re much less invasive…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the new nasal tests are considered the gold standard…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

And Wolfe says results now come back within three days. The county now has 496 confirmed cases, and only 48 are still considered active, with just 4 hospitalizations, and a positivity rate that remains around two-and-a-half percent, with over 18-thousand tests conducted. The county is hoping to move to a better state infection tier next week, which would allow restaurants to double indoor dining capacity to 50-percent, among other reduced restrictions.

