COVID Treatment Pill May Soon Be Available

An antiviral pill for treating people with coronavirus may be available in the near future. Drugmaker Merck is asking the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use for adults with mild to moderate illnesses. A number of health officials say reducing the symptoms could keep more people out of hospitals, helping ease caseloads. Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says the pill could be expensive, at around 700 dollars. But he says that’s still a lot less than antibody infusion treatments, although that option is still more effective…

click to listen to Doctor Kellermann

Meanwhile, Kellermann says even though unvaccinated people who’ve recovered from COVID are protected for a while, they should still get innoculated as soon as possible…

click to listen to Doctor Kellermann

Merk reported earlier this month that their pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms.