COVID Urgency Ordinance Set For Hearing

Nevada County Supervisors are scheduled Tuesday afternoon to once again consider an Urgency Ordinance that would impose more harsh penalties on businesses not complying with Public Health coronavirus restrictions. That’s in unincorporated areas, including Penn Valley and the South County. It would not apply to Grass Valley and Nevada City merchants. With protesters outside the Rood Center, supervisors postponed a hearing, a couple of weeks ago, to allow them more time to digest the material, according to Community Development Director Sean Powers. He says there has since been some minor changes, including allowing businesses 48 hours, instead of 24 hours, to make corrections. But he says the fine structure remains, with a-thousand dollars being assessed for a first violation, 25-hundred for a second violation, and 10-thousand dollars for a third or subsequent violations, within one year, is still in place…

But Powers stresses that the ordinance would be complaint-driven and only apply to businesses with the most egregious violations…

Powers says fines currently already imposed by the county’s environmental health department could also still apply. But he says the intent is to not enlarge COVID-19 orders already in place or penalize individuals not wearing a face covering in public or exercising their rights to free speech, unless the individual is found to be intentionally endangering others by their action. The hearing begins, online, at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.