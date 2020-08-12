COVID Urgency Ordinance Voted Down

The majority of Nevada County Supervisors voted for a stronger enforcement tool for coronavirus violations Tuesday afternoon. But because, as an urgency ordinance, it needed approval of four of five Board members, it’s been rejected, at least for now. The ordinance had additional revisions, including lower fines, and clarification that it would not apply to the mask mandate. But Supervisor Ed Scofield was one of two members voting “no”…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Supervisor Dan Miller, who supported the ordinance, also took a shot at Governor Newsom for applying mandates and reimposing a ban on indoor dining too broadly…

click to listen to Dan Miller

Scofield also feels the input process is still inadequate, because of meetings don’t allow public comment. But Supervisor Heidi Hall, who supported the ordinance, along with Supervisor Richard Anderson, said around 500 e-mails were received. It’s not known if the proposal will come back as a “regular” ordinance, which would only require majority approval