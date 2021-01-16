COVID Vaccine Alert Program Launched

The text alert program on COVID vaccine availability in Nevada County has been launched. It’s a partnership with the county’s Public Health Department and 2-1-1 Connecting Point. Connecting Point Executive Director, Ann Guerra, says, similar to Jones Fire updates last year, you need to subscribe. This time, you text “Vaccineinfo to 898211″…

When the state announced that vaccines were also including people 65 and older, Guerra says Connecting Point was swamped with their highest-ever call volume, or over 500 calls a day. But she says no doses are available yet for this population…

Guerra says the alerts should include when, where, and to what populations the vaccine has become available. You can also, of course, go to the county’s coronavirus webpage or call Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL-211.