COVID Vaccine Now Available Here For Youngsters

Posted: Jun. 21, 2022 12:07 PM PDT

COVID vaccinations for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers were just made available in Nevada County, starting on Tuesday. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says no administrative changes are required for the expansion…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

For the smallest children, there’s Pfizer’s three-shot series or Moderna’s two shots. Meanwhile, Wolfe says Nevada County’s case rate remains among the highest in the state…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the county’s rate is around 26 per hundred-thousand population this week. That would have placed us in the most restrictive or Purple Tier for capacity restrictions at businesses, before the state finally dropped the tier system, about a year ago. COVID vaccines were first tested and given in late 2020 to health care workers and older adults. Teens and school-age kids were added last year. Meanwhile, the nationwide vaccination rate for school-age children is still at only around 30-percent.

