COVID Vaccines For Younger Kids Closer To Reality

Children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine as soon as late this week, or possibly next week. The Food and Drug Administration officially authorized it on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, when they’ll likely be following the FDA’s recommendation. Nevada County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says California would then send out around one and a half million doses. So, availability is not expected to be an issue…

The vaccine would be administered in two small doses, a third of the amount given to teens and adults, and given three weeks apart. Health officials found the smaller dose offered adequate protection and led to less intense side effects. The Delta Variant spurred a 484-percent increase in younger children, nationwide, in August and September…

As of October 14th, there were one-point-eight million COVID cases and 143 deaths among children five to 11 years old in the country. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee says the recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine is based on data that shows it produces robust immune responses against the coronavirus. California is also the first state in the nation to mandate vaccinations for students, starting next year.