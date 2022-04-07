< Back to All News

COVID Winding Down, Norovirus on the Rise

Posted: Apr. 7, 2022 5:15 AM PDT

After two full years of wrestling with COVID the result of a coronavirus and various mutations, the county is finally returning to more pre-pandemic behavior. However, As as coronavirus becomes less of an issues, Nevada county Pubic Health officials are quick to warn of an increase of Norovirus, again, targeting elderly and young residents. Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet says its showing up in several counties.

 

The virus attacks the digestive system causing nausea and increasing the chance of dehydration. It is highly transmittable.

 

Dr. Trochet encourages people that sick to stay home, and not prepare food for others. Regarding precautions, Dr. Trochet says its more challenging to keep hands clean because hand sanitizer does not kill Norovirus. Soap and hot water are required to clean effectively. Surfaces must also be cleaned with stronger solutions than when dealing with COVID.

 

Fortunately, symptoms though temporarily debilitating, usually pass within 24-48 hours.

