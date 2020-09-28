< Back to All News

COVID Workplace Infections A Concern Here

Posted: Sep. 28, 2020 12:40 AM PDT

With more people returning to work in Nevada County, and moving up to a more moderate coronavirus infection tier, County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe cautions us to maintain safe habits. She says some employees may be downplaying possible symptoms…

Wolfe says county health officials recommend people with jobs to get tested every two weeks. She says more frequent testing can actually help prevent us from moving back to a higher state category for more widespread COVID activity…

And Wolfe says the turnaround for results is now usually about three days. Meanwhile, as of Friday, cases continued to only inch up, with just two more from the previous day, for a total of 533. There were 38 active cases but only two hospitalizations. The positivity rate is only two-point-seven percent.

