Cow Rescued From Mud Under HEART Program

A unique and separate animal rescue program launched last summer by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department normally focuses on dogs and cats during emergencies, such as wildfires. They’re called the Humane Emergency Animal Rescue Team, or “HEART”. But they had a more unusual situation on their hands over the past weekend. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says they responded to a call of a cow stuck in the mud, on a property in the Smartsville area, named Cotton….

Quadros also thanks the Penn Valley Fire Department and an area veterinarian for helping out. She says Cotton was already in a weakened state from giving birth recently and was well-submerged in the muck….

Quadros says “HEART” also helped with a pony stuck last winter during snowmagedden. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with highly-skilled and well-trained volunteers from Animal Control to form the nonprofit organization. And they continue to welcome new members.