Cowboy Christmas a Penn Valley Tradition

A holiday tradition with a bit of a western flair kicks off the Christmas season in Penn Valley every year. While Grass Valley has Cornish Christmas, and the Fairgrounds hosted A Country Christmas Faire over the weekend, the town of Penn Valley held their annual Cowboy Christmas to get people in the holday spirit. Event host, owner of the Penn Valley Shopping Center, Gladys Martines says its fun for everyone.

Albert helps keep everything in order during the event which draws several hundred Penn Valley residents.

Lindsey says the event is perfect for residents who have moved away, yet still have family in the area. She was here when it first started.*

The crowd also enjoyed a living nativity scene put on by 40 actors over at the Word Alive Church.

Along with a free meal prepared by the Martines’s, the Rodoe Queens lit the tree and assisted Santa with the kids. The kids had their Christmas wishes ready to go.

In true Cowboy Christmas tradition Santa arrived on a John Deere tractor and as alway, every child that saw Santa did receive a gift .