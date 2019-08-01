< Back to All News

Crack Sealing Work Continues Golden Center Freeway

Posted: Aug. 1, 2019 2:09 PM PDT

Caltrans is continuing a crack sealing operation in Nevada County on the Golden Center Freeway between Grass Valley and Nevada City. The work, which began in June, has meant some disruptions for motorists on weekdays. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says that means intermittent lane and ramp closures, usually between 9am and 4:30pm…

But Borrayo says some signs have also been posted on ramps with a specific date for closure. She says the work is designed to reduce weather impacts…

But Borrayo says work will be suspended during the Nevada County Fair, next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Then the project is expected to be completed by August 19th.

