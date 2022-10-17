Crackdown On Air Quality Fine Collections

Residential burning is still not allowed, with this being the height of the wildfire danger. But illegal burns continue to be a source of a number of complaints in Nevada County. And that also includes too much smoke and using improper materials, including garbage. Former Nevada City City Councilmember Duane Strawser is now on the staff of the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, after not running for re-election this year. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, he acknowledges that many residents haven’t been concerned about being cited, with the district not having staffing on weekends…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

And even when someone is cited, Strawser indicates that collecting the fine has still been problematic. Part of the amount is needed for reimbursing fire agencies who come out…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser says complaints often go to the fire department, when people get voicemail on weekends at the Air Quality office, which is closed. But officials want to encourage residents with concerns to leave a voicemail with the office, which is now forwarded to an Air Quality staff person who could notify a fire agency, if necessary.