Crash Closes Hwy 20 East Of Nevada City Til Thurs

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 4:03 PM PST

Highway 20, from Nevada City to Interstate 80, is not expected to reopen until sometime Thursday, after a head-on crash that killed both drivers late Wednesday morning. Gold Run CHP Officer Chris Nave says both vehicles went up in flames…

click to listen to Officer Nave

Nave says the driver of the fuel tanker, which is from Tank Line, in Stockton, collided with the driver of a tow truck from Kilroy Tow in Grass Valley. Nave says information on how the accident occurred is still not available…

click to listen to Officer Nave

Nave says the names of the drivers have not been released yet.

