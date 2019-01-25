< Back to All News

Crash Of Two Large Trucks Snarls Traffic

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 4:56 PM PST

A prominent Grass Valley intersection was clogged for over an hour, late Friday morning, after two large trucks collided. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says it happened on Bennett Street near the southbound Golden Center Freeway offramp. It involved a semi-truck driver making local beer deliveries and the driver of a large box-type truck that was owned by a junk collection business…

Blakemore says the driver of the junk-hauling truck may have been talking on his mobile phone at the time. Neither truck drivers lost their loads. But Blakemore says both vehicles were very tangled up…

The accident caused a significant backups and congestion and Blakemore praised motorists’ patience.

