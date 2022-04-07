CREATE Launched At Center For The Arts

The Center for the Arts has announced plans to establish a stronger arts education identity, beyond it being an events facility. They’ve launched what’s called “CREATE”. It stands for The Center Resource for Education, Art, and Theatre Exploration. Athena Aronow is the Center’s Youth Arts and Outreach Coordinator. She says CREATE is the umbrella program for all their arts programming. That would include visual and theatre arts. One notable feature will be a new youth theatre production company for seven to 15-year-old’s…

Aronow says auditions begin in May for the first production in July. There will be three productions a year. On hand for the recent launch of CREATE were officials from the Nevada County Office of Education, as well as the director of the Nevada City School of the Arts…

Aronow says there will also be artists in residency programs. And many of the classes will have scholarships available.