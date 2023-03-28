Creektown Cottages Brightens Downtown GV

They’re in the heart of downtown Grass Valley, but you may not be aware of them. Craig and Lori Hamilton recently converted property on Bank Street into Creektown Cottages. They’re now also members of the Downtown Association Board of Directors and appeared on KNCO’s “On the Town” on Monday. Craig said the six cottages are great for those exploring the foothills…

Hamilton said Creektown Cottages also has ideal accomodations, in its central location, for family reunions, wedding parties, and extended stays for business….

Creektown Cottages also has full kitchens, laundry, and private yards. Also, a common area with seating and a barbecue for everyone to share. It’s located along Wolf Creek and also next to bus lines.