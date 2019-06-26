Crews Working Quickly to Fix Sinkholes

Two sinkhole repairs are being made on LaBarr Meadows Road just outside of Grass Valley, and those repairs should be finished before the end of the week. Nevada County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the sinkholes opened up over the weekend between McKnight Way and Dog Bar Road. The first one was filled late Monday night…

The same process was done Tuesday. Paving work is scheduled to be done today and tomorrow. It’s known that there are old abandoned mine shafts in the area, but Tillotson says what caused the sinkholes to open now is still a mystery…

The first sinkhole repaired is between Hansen Brothers and Kilroy’s, and Tillotson says Hansen Brothers let crews use their equipment–allowing the work to get done more quickly.

