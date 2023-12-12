Crime Low In Nevada City But Fentanyl A Concern

As you might expect, there’s not much serious crime, or any kind of crime, in Nevada City. Police Chief Dan Foss has been illustrating that in monthly updates to the City Council, since he was hired nearly a year and a half ago. That includes only two narcotics-related incidents in November, compared to zero a year ago. But Foss notes they did make an arrest linked to the growing fentanyl problem. He says the suspect had only about half-an-ounce, with the intent to sell. But that still has the potential to cause hundreds of overdose deaths…

Other notable statistics showed only four assaults last month, mostly misdemeanors, one domestic violence incident, and no sex offenses. Only one burglary and three theft crimes were reported and six minor acts of vandalism. Also, four traffic collisions, but six DUI incidents…

Meanwhile, Foss also mentioned that the city has obtained receivership for a dilapidated property on Gold Flat Road. It contains several buildings and outbuildings, all in various states of decay, and none can be restored or made liveable again. He says the property is also considered an extreme fire hazard, as well as a safety concern.