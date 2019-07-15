Crime Numbers Down In Nevada County

Most violent and property crimes dropped last year around the state. The California Department of Justice says, with a few regional exceptions, people are committing fewer crimes per capita than a decade ago. In Nevada County, the most notable annual decline was in burglaries, with 357 crimes last year, compared to 482 in 2017. But County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says that doesn’t necessarily means the total number of thefts is down…

There were also 121 fewer vehicle thefts last year, or 171. The number of aggravated assaults dropped by 33 incidents, at 202 last year. 392 were committed five years before that, in 2013. Bringolf agrees with criminologists that it’s difficult to pinpoint one specific cause. But he says the most effective prevention methods always involve the public’s help…

There were only two murders in Nevada County in 2018, compared to five in 2017. But there were five more rapes, or 22.