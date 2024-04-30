Crime Victim Honored

At the end of Crime Victims Rights Week, last week, one of the victims was honored in the lobby of the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. And Leslie Richens also took some time for some very moving comments and appreciation for all the emotional support, allowing her perpetrator to be convicted here, after a trial, of sexual assault charges and sentenced to 105 years to life in prison. Richens, who now lives in Utah, had special praise for Senior Victim Advocate Lori Nunnink…

The abuse was committed by Richens’ stepfather, Brian Hoobler, from the time she was three years old until she was a young teen. And, at age 26, she finally disclosed it to her mother then, subsequently, law enforcement. Richens’ also singled out her family support…

Hoobler, who’d been living in Tennessee, was sentenced in 2021. Richens was presented with a personalized crystal award and a framed poem, specific to her, for her courage, resilience, and tenacity.