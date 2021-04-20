It’s bad enough to be a crime victim. But navigating the justice system can also be a difficult and traumatic experience. It’s National Crime Victims Rights Week and the Nevada County Victim Witness Assistance Center, which works with the District Attorney’s Office, is now more than 35 years strong. It has two full-time advocates and two part-time advocates, including Lori Nunnink-Taylor.

All services are free of cost and have been established through what’s known as Marsy’s Law, otherwise known as the California Victims’ Bill of Rights Act of 2008, passed by state voters. The advocates are there, from the moment a crime occurs and through a trial. Taylor admits it can be a difficult job, especially in abuse cases.

In 2020, the county’s Victim Witness Assistance Center provided services to 751 new victims of crime from the Nevada City Office and an additional 94 from the Truckee Office. They also can make referrals for counselling and compensation, working with related agencies and organizations.