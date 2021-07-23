< Back to All News

Criminal Charges Dropped In Illegal Dump Case

Posted: Jul. 23, 2021 12:23 AM PDT

Criminal charges regarding an alleged illegal toxic dump site in Sierra County have been dropped. But Deputy District Attorney Larry Allen says they’ve now filed a civil complaint against the Original Sixteen to One Mine and its president, Mike Miller…

click to listen to Larry Allen

The complaint says various state agencies removed around 500 pounds of dirty oil, 45 gallons of waste oil, and 30 cubic yards of oily debris in the fall of 2019. They also found various appliances, including refrigerators, microwaves, copy machines, and various printers. It was alleged that the items threatened to pollute Kanaka Creek, but no contamination was found. Meanwhile, Miller says they did nothing wrong and blamed the dump on two former mining employees…

click to listen to Mike Miller

Allen says prosecutors would seek fines and restitution in a settlement.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha