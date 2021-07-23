Criminal Charges Dropped In Illegal Dump Case

Criminal charges regarding an alleged illegal toxic dump site in Sierra County have been dropped. But Deputy District Attorney Larry Allen says they’ve now filed a civil complaint against the Original Sixteen to One Mine and its president, Mike Miller…

The complaint says various state agencies removed around 500 pounds of dirty oil, 45 gallons of waste oil, and 30 cubic yards of oily debris in the fall of 2019. They also found various appliances, including refrigerators, microwaves, copy machines, and various printers. It was alleged that the items threatened to pollute Kanaka Creek, but no contamination was found. Meanwhile, Miller says they did nothing wrong and blamed the dump on two former mining employees…

Allen says prosecutors would seek fines and restitution in a settlement.