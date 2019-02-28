Critical Canal Getting 19-Million Dollar Replace

After about seven years of planning, a leaky canal in the Nevada Irrigation District is getting a 19-point-six-million-dollar replacement. The NID Board of Directors has approved a contractor for the project. Senior Engineer Doug Roderick told the Board the current facility is an 89-hundred foot concrete flume along a steep hillside above the Bear River, with very limited access…

The canal serves over 36-hundred raw water customers, as well as two treatment plants which total over five-thousand services…

The NID staff report says the canal is at high risk of future failure, due to hazardous upslope conditions, including falling rocks and trees, along with subsurface failures. The project, funded through a bond, will replace the existing flume section with a single, reinforced concrete pressure pipe, partially buried, along the entire length. Construction will occur over the next two fall/winter seasons, when flows are low enough to allow a bypass system to be installed.