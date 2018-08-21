Critical Care Doctor Running For GV City Council

Nearly a week after the filing deadline, the fourth of four Grass Valley City Council candidates has spoken to KNCO. Steven Slack, who has not released a campaign statement, is a substitute critical care doctor who sometimes travels to other locations in the state. This is the first time he’s run for public office. He says he wants to bring what he describes as a practical and pragmatic approach to running city government…

click to listen to Steven Slack

Currently, medical marijuana growing and dispensaries are banned in Grass Valley. Slack supports dispensaries, while saying it’s difficult to resolve property rights with environmental impacts, when it comes to growing…

click to listen to Steven Slack

Slack says other issues of concern include finding more effective and creative ways to improve economic and housing development. He’d also like to improve coordination of public safety agencies during emergencies, as well as maximize funding opportunities for those efforts. There are two open seats on the council up for election in November. The other three candidates are incumbent Ben Aguilar, Hillary Hodge, and Bob Branstrom. Council member Jason Fouyer is not running for another term.