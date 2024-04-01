Critical Fuels Reduction Project Beginning

Preliminary work is underway regarding one of Nevada County’s most critical wildfire prevention projects. Office of Emergency Services Senior Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, says Phase One starts with design and environmental compliance. It’s called Woodpecker Ravine. It’s sandwiched between Highways 49 and 174, and bounded, top to bottom, by Empire Mine State Historic Park and Mount Olive Road. It’s another Shaded Fuel Break, on 410 acres, protecting nearly 400 homes, plus 14 schools and eight fire stations nearby…

Keeble-Toll says it’s within high and very high fire hazard severity zones, just southeast of Grass Valley. The area’s steep terrain and dense vegetation makes it especially susceptible to large wildfires…

Keeble-Toll says it’s hoped actual fuels reduction work will begin in the fall. A Town Hall meeting has also been scheduled for Wednesday evening, from 6 to 7:30, at Chicago Park Elementary School. Phase One is funded through a two-point-two million dollar Cal Fire grant. They’ve also awarded another three-point-nine million dollars for Phase Two, which would treat an additional 726 acres.