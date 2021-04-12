< Back to All News

Critical Water Pipeline Upgrade Completed By NID

Posted: Apr. 12, 2021 12:43 AM PDT

An upgrade for a crucial pipeline system for the Nevada Irrigation District has been completed. Interim Engineering Manager Doug Roderick says the Combie Phase One and Bear River Siphon Project replaces aging infrastructure from below the Combie Reservoir. The new siphon was actually placed into service in 2018. But Roderick says they just finished replacing the nearly 50-year-old canal with a one-point-seven mile reinforced concrete pipe…

click to listen to Doug Roderick

Roderick says the new infrastructure is NID’s primary water conveyance from Combie Reservoir…

click to listen to Doug Roderick

It delivers water to 26-hundred-50 irrigation water customers and serves two treatment plants that provide drinking water to five-thousand-77 homes in the Lake of the Pines and North Auburn communities. The cost of the project was 27-million dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha