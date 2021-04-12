Critical Water Pipeline Upgrade Completed By NID

An upgrade for a crucial pipeline system for the Nevada Irrigation District has been completed. Interim Engineering Manager Doug Roderick says the Combie Phase One and Bear River Siphon Project replaces aging infrastructure from below the Combie Reservoir. The new siphon was actually placed into service in 2018. But Roderick says they just finished replacing the nearly 50-year-old canal with a one-point-seven mile reinforced concrete pipe…

click to listen to Doug Roderick

Roderick says the new infrastructure is NID’s primary water conveyance from Combie Reservoir…

click to listen to Doug Roderick

It delivers water to 26-hundred-50 irrigation water customers and serves two treatment plants that provide drinking water to five-thousand-77 homes in the Lake of the Pines and North Auburn communities. The cost of the project was 27-million dollars.