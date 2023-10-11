< Back to All News

Crop Value Down In Nevada County

Posted: Oct. 11, 2023 12:37 AM PDT

A drop in crop value in Nevada County from the previous year was reported at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. County Agricultural Biologist, Luci Wilson, said it was still 18-point-seven-million dollars in 2022. But that was down 12-percent from 2021. She said it was largely due to extreme weather, especially late spring frost. The biggest impact was on winegrapes, which lost 55-percent in value. But, overall, she said most values were stable…

Livestock, poultry, and livestock products represented about half of the overall total value, at around nine-million. Cannabis is still not part of the overall total, with the county continuing to issue supplemental reports. And it was just under seven-million dollars. But local Cannabis Alliance executive director, Diana Gamzon, said that was a 45-percent decline…

33 acres of cannabis was grown in 2022, with 171 permits issued. That compares to 18 acres in 2021, with 112 permits. But the value then was nearly 12-and-a-half milion dollars.

