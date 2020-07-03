Crowding and Illegal Parking Concerns At The River

As summer temperatures rise, so do the number of visitors to the South Yuba River. And State Parks Ranger Matt Green says that’ll be especially true this Fourth of July weekend…

And that also means more illegal parking near Bridgeport and Edwards and Purdon Crossings, mainly on narrow highway and road shoulders. Green says citations are way up, to reduce the unsafe conditions and ensure adequate emergency response times, including for river distress calls. Crowding is also an ongoing concern, with the pandemic. Green says they’re not issuing tickets if a mask isn’t worn. But there are more patrols…

If parking lots are full, the South Yuba River Citizens League recommends visitors try exploring a new place to swim. They also report there have already been five near-deaths in the river this summer and there’s been an increase in slips and falls, and issues with dogs off leashes.