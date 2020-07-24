Crowding Concerns At South Yuba River Mounting

Concerns continue to mount regarding crowding on the South Yuba River. South Yuba River Citizens League Executive Director Melinda Booth says with more recreation options closed, because of the coronavirus, including many public swimming pools, visitation, always heavy this time of year, has reached what she describes as an incredible level. And with more people, comes more waste…

Booth says SYRCL has also had to suspend its weekend and holiday River Ambassador program that, in normal years, helps mitigate negative impacts. And illegal parking parking issues also continue, also with people walking on roadways, posing a safety hazard. Booth says additional resources and enforcement from local and state agencies are needed…

But Booth says there are also new health concerns for visitors, with social distancing challenges, including on the narrow canyon trails.