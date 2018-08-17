Crude Air BnB Dismantled In Yuba River Canyon

Ranger Matt Green says he’d never seen anything like it on state park land. He says a rather crude vacation rental, that could be found through the Airbnb website, has been dismantled, that posed an extreme fire threat in the South Yuba River canyon. Green says the stone structure, upstream from Purdon Crossing, had been constructed about three months ago. It could accomodate four to six people, at 25 dollars a night…

click to listen to Ranger Green

Green says some trees had also been cut down. So an undercover operation was set up, with rangers working with personnel from the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District. He says they booked a night and took a tour, in plain clothes, with the female operator, before citing and releasing her. Her name has not been released….

click to listen to Ranger Green

Green says the structure also was a sanitation hazard, with the lack of plumbing, especially to the river. He says three to six-hundred pounds of trash and other materials also had to be removed. He says it first came to the attention of the county treasurer-tax collector’s office, who then notified the sheriff’s department, who also helped with the operation.