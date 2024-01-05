CRV Program Has Now Expanded

If you brought in the new year with a sparkling drink, you can now also recycle the bottle when it’s empty. Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says that’s among some changes now in effect to California’s beverage container recycling law…

Any size fruit and vegetable juice container is also now included. The law used to restrict the size to 45 ounces or smaller for fruit juice and 16 ounces or smaller for vegetable juice…

For local residents, if you take such containers to Waste Management’s McCourtney Road Transfer Station they can be redeemed for five, 10, or 25 cents, depending on what you’re bringing in. Meanwhile, mandatory food waste recycling is scheduled to be in effect in January of 2025, locally. That’s when Waste Management’s necessary upgrade to the Transfer Station should be completed to accomodate the program. It will also include a dropoff facility.