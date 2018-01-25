< Back to All News

Cultural Arts District Forum This Evening

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 7:07 AM PST

Grass Valley-Nevada City has been designated as one of 14 Cultural Arts Districts in California, but now steps are being taken on how to use that designation to the area’s advantage…

Listen to Eliza Tudor

Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says there is a stakeholders meeting this evening at the Rood Center, where the public can provide some input. The meeting is also geared toward the potential economic benefit. Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies says an example of culture and economy coming together, is the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland..

Listen to Robin Davies

Santa Fe, New Mexico would be another example. The meeting is from 5 to 7pm at the Board of Supervisors Chambers.

–gf

