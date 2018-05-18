< Back to All News

Cultural District Workshop Monday at Foundry

Posted: May. 18, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Grass Valley-Nevada City’s new Cultural Arts District is continuing to map out its vision for the future, and is inviting the public for a workshop on what’s called ‘creative placemaking’. Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says they’ve invited a special guest with success in the arts and the economy…

Listen to Eliza Tudor 1

Tudor says McMillan is nationally recognized for her work, and she’ll be the main focus of the workshop…

Listen to Eliza Tudor 2

The workshop is just part of phase one of creating a Community Arts Plan, which will be used to steer the new district forward. Grass Valley-Nevada City was announced as one of only 14 designated districts in the state in July of last year. The workshop starts at 9am Monday at the Miners Foundry. There is no charge.

–gf

