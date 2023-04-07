< Back to All News

Cultural Districts Get State Budget Reprieve

Posted: Apr. 7, 2023 12:51 PM PDT

California’s 14 Cultural Districts, which include Nevada County, are apparently no longer part of state budget cuts. Local Arts Council Executive Director, Eliza Tudor, made the announcement last week on KNCO’s “Insight”…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

The Districts, established by legislation in 2018, aim to leverage the state’s artistic and cultural assets. The California Arts Council says the districts celebrate the diversity of the state, while unifying under an umbrella of shared values. Officials say the districts help to grow and sustain authentic grassroots arts and cultural opportunities, increasing the visibility of local artists and community participation, while promoting socioeconomic and ethnic diversity…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

A Cultural District is a well-defined geographic area, with a high concentration of cultural resources and activities. The news come as the state, including Nevada County, celebrates the fifth annual Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month, which is marked for April.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha