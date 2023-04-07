Cultural Districts Get State Budget Reprieve

California’s 14 Cultural Districts, which include Nevada County, are apparently no longer part of state budget cuts. Local Arts Council Executive Director, Eliza Tudor, made the announcement last week on KNCO’s “Insight”…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

The Districts, established by legislation in 2018, aim to leverage the state’s artistic and cultural assets. The California Arts Council says the districts celebrate the diversity of the state, while unifying under an umbrella of shared values. Officials say the districts help to grow and sustain authentic grassroots arts and cultural opportunities, increasing the visibility of local artists and community participation, while promoting socioeconomic and ethnic diversity…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

A Cultural District is a well-defined geographic area, with a high concentration of cultural resources and activities. The news come as the state, including Nevada County, celebrates the fifth annual Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month, which is marked for April.