Culvert Project With Traffic Delays Hwy 174

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 5:35 PM PDT

85-year-old culverts on a one-mile stretch of Highway 174 in Nevada County are being replaced. And that also means traffic delays. Cal Trans spokesman Steve Nelson says work began Monday and is expected to take over two months to complete, or through September…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

Nelson says the 389-thousand dollar project will provide much-needed drainage improvements before the next rainy season. And he says the gas tax increase, SB 1, will provide funding fore more culvert replacements in the future…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

One-way traffic controls are in effect 7am to 6pm Monday through Friday, with delays up to 20 minutes. Highway 174 was added to the state highway system in 1933.

