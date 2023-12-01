Custodian Helps With NU Burglary Arrest

A burglary arrest has been made at Nevada Union High School. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has charged 23-year-old Isaac Larson of Auburn. And the department, along with Principal Kelly Rhoden, credit a vigilant custodian’s efforts…

There were no students on campus at the time, it was late at night. Larson fled on foot, leaving a vehicle registered to him in the school parking lot. Rhoden says deputies sat on it until Larson eventually showed up and was taken into custody. She says Larson gained entrance to a building, where the front office was located, through an unlocked door. She says he managed to obtain some keys that allowed him to get other keys that ultimately allowed access to all of the buildings on the campus. She says the suspect was mainly looking for money and food…

But Rhoden says losses could have been a lot worse without the custodian’s awareness.