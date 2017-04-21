Rita Stevens

Rita Stevens

Administrator

Rita Stevens joined KNCO as morning news anchor in 1999. She comes to KNCO following a 20 year career in journalism in the San Francisco Bay Area. She was a news reporter for KRON TV Channel 4 and KPIX, and earlier worked in the newsrooms at KNEW/KSAN radio. Rita is a graduate of San Jose State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. Rita says she came to Nevada County to enjoy the rural pace and finds working in a community radio station like KNCO refreshing. Her hobbies include bicycle riding, and quilting.

Cuteness! – Nevada County Fairgrounds – Grass Valley, CA

Posted: Apr. 21, 2017 5:45 AM PST

Got this yesterday from Wendy at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

This little guy was rescued after he fell from a roof at the Fairgrounds. Happy to report that he’s been reunited with his brothers and sisters and is doing just fine. Too Cute!

1 Comment

November 16, 2017

Royce Larson

To Rita Stevens:

Congratulations on your retirement. We have enjoyed your work on the radio for several years and will miss you.

We hope you enjoy sleeping in for a fine retirement.

