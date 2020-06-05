Cutler Comments on Accumulating Covid Cases

While the Grass Valley-Nevada City area has not seen a spike in coronavirus cases, nearby areas are seeing a spike of Covid-19. There have been eight cases of Covid-19 in Eastern Nevada County this week, after none for about a month. Placer County’s numbers have gone up about 33 percent, from 194 to 258 in the same time frame. All of the Truckee area cases have been people between the ages of 18 and 49. Nevada County Public Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler has a theory…

Cutler says the key is to keep wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining proper social distancing. Western Nevada County has not had a case in seven weeks, back on April 28. Cutler has a theory on that, too…

So are we re-opening too early? Cutler says it’s too early to tell. He says there does need to be a balance with being out in society and staying secure from infections. He says he’s concerned about the increased cases, but also says they’ve also been able to manage Covid-19 by isolating people with symptoms, contact tracing, increased testing, and proper social distancing.

